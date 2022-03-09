Why Amy Schumer Thinks She'll "Get in Some Trouble" Hosting 2022 Oscars

Buckle up, moviegoers, because we're in for one wild Oscars ceremony.
As the countdown to the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27 continues, Amy Schumer—who'll co-host with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall—is teasing what to expect on Hollywood's big night. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and comedian said she's ready to take a "couple risks."
"I emailed my lawyer about two jokes the other day," she told the publication. "And he was like, ‘No!'"
Amy added that when she pitched the show's producers a few ideas over Zoom a month ago, she was met with deafening silence. "I was like, ‘Can you guys hear me?'" she joked.
All kidding aside, Amy is pumped for the star-studded event. "I'm excited," she said, "and I know I'll get in some trouble."
One person also thrilled to see her take the stage is two-time Oscars host Chris Rock.
"You get a little scared on roller coasters, they make you throw up sometimes, but when it's all over, you're like, ‘Man, I can't wait to do that again,'" he explained to THR. "It's the ride on which we advertise the whole amusement park. They don't say, ‘Come to Six Flags, get on the bumper cars;' they say, ‘Get on f--king Rolling Thunder.' So, yeah, there are lovely trams out there that can host the show, really lovely trams, but Amy Schumer is a f--king roller coaster."
Chris added, "She's really, really, ridiculously honest, and she's fearless. She's also as funny as any person walking the earth."
According to THR, this wasn't the first time Amy was asked to host the annual award show; it was simply the first time she said yes.
The initial plan was to have Amy emcee only the first hour, which would have allowed her to be home in time to put her 2-year-old son, Gene, to bed. Now, it's looking like Amy and her co-hosts are expected to be there for all three hours of the live telecast.
"Let's goooooooooo!" Amy wrote on Instagram when her hosting gig was first announced on Feb. 15. "Honored to be performing with these legends @IAmWandaSykes and @MoreReginaHall. Mama I made it!"