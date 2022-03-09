Sebastian Stan Details His Drastic Weight-Loss Process for Pam & Tommy

Watch : Lily James & Sebastian Stan Dish on Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" Series

Sebastian Stan's drastic physical transformation into Tommy Lee was a difficult process.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly published March 9, the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor shared details about how he transformed into the rock star for Hulu's limited series, Pam & Tommy.

"I was trying to lose weight and I still felt I didn't lose enough weight," the 39-year-old told the outlet. "And people were telling me I was crazy and going, 'You have body dysmorphia now,' which I always did anyway."

Sebastian, who often spends time gaining muscle for roles, like his Marvel character the Winter Soldier, told EW that he stopped working out for a period of time to lose as much weight as he could to resemble the lanky musician. "I was just running and trying to get 20,000 steps a day, and then I was fasting for 16 to 18 hours a day," he said. "And that definitely does something, especially if you're in traffic. But I'm proud of the whole thing."