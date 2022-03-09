Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Was Mistaken for a Bank Robber

Watch : Black Panther Cast - 2019 Oscars E! Glambot

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was briefly detained by police in Atlanta earlier this year after being mistaken for a bank robber, and later received an apology from Bank of America.

The director, who had been in town at the time to film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, told E! News on March 9, "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

On Jan. 7, police were called to one of the company's branches in the city to investigate a suspected holdup, according to a police report obtained by E! News. Upon arrival, they discovered a parked SUV in front with the engine running and a woman and man inside. They told an officer that they were waiting for Coogler, a "movie producer," who was making a money transaction. The cop asked the man for a description of Coogler and police said in the report that it matched the description of the male suspect that was "attempting to rob the Bank of America."