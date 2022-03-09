Andy Cohen Speaks Out Against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill

Watch : John Mayer ROASTS Andy Cohen at HWOF Star Ceremony

Andy Cohen ended the March 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live with a passionate rebuttal of Florida's controversial Parents Rights in Education bill, which passed in the state senate earlier that day.

Known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, the measure, per NBC News, aims to prohibit "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity" in Florida's primary schools.

Cohen called the passage "personally disturbing," telling Florida Republicans they're "pretending to solve a problem that doesn't exist.

"There's not a mass conspiracy of kindergarten teachers who are plotting to teach children to be gay," he said. "This is one big dog whistle. You're scaring people into spewing hate and discrimination at the LGBTQ community."

Acknowledging that the words "don't say gay" do not explicitly appear in the bill, Cohen added, "I'm concerned that its deliberately vague language leaves room for it to be interpreted that way."