Allow a Very Blonde Emmy Rossum to Reveal Angelyne's Premiere Date

Angelyne, Peacock's new series about the real-life blonde bombshell who took over L.A. in the 1980s, finally has a premiere date. Find out when you can start streaming the Emmy Rossum-led show.

The billboard queen of Los Angeles is finally coming to a screen near you.

Peacock just announced that Angelyne—its highly-anticipated limited series starring Emmy Rossum as the blonde bombshell of the same name—will officially hit the streaming service Thursday, May 19. Centering on her rise to fame, the show chronicles how Angelyne, the glow in the dark queen, took over L.A. after plastering her portraits on billboards across the city and driving around in what eventually became known as her signature pink Corvette.

Rossum is nearly unrecognizable as the real-life figure in the below teaser, which shows her hopping into Angelyne's famous car and speeding off into the unknown, but not before asking the audience, "Do you really wanna know my story—the story of my life?"

"The trick is," she continues, "I'm something that you have to experience. I'm Angelyne."

In a press release, Rossum said the new series, which she's dedicated the better part of four years to, "plays with large questions," such as, "Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves?"

"I love Angelyne," Rossum continued. "She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art...I hope you fall in love with her magic." 

Peacock

In addition to starring in Angelyne, Rossum also serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Allison Miller, who clarified that the series "isn't the true story of Angelyne." 

"It's not a straight forward biopic," Miller noted in the press release. "It's a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it's a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It's a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here."

Angelyne also stars Martin Freeman (Fargo), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (The Front Runner) and David Krumholtz (The Deuce).

All episodes of Angelyne will be available when the series hits Peacock on Thursday, May 19.

Keep scrolling for other spring TV premiere dates to plan for.

Skip Bolen/NBC
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - March 8

Renée Zellweger stars in a six-episode limited series about Betsy Faria's 2011 murder

FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 9

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on March 9 with some more celebrities, more songs, and more amazing costumes. 

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - March 9

Kung Fu returns to The CW on March 9. 

Freeform
Good Trouble (Freeform) - March 9

Freeform is up to some good trouble!

On Feb. 7, Freeform announced that Good Trouble will return for season four on March 9.

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 9

Speeding back to TV is The Flash on March 9. 

Fox
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) - March 10

Seth MacFarlane's Orville is back for season three on March 10, with a twist: The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years in the future as the crew of U.S.S. Orville continues their space exploratory mission. 

 

Amazon
Upload (Prime Video) - March 11

The comedy starring Robbie Amell will return for a second season in March.

CW
Charmed (The CW) - March 11

Charmed casts its spell again on March 11. 

Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) - March 11

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this TV adaptation of the novel The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Young Rock (NBC) - March 15

Young Rock starts its second season on March 15. 

NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC) - March 15

Ted Danson continues as the mayor of Los Angeles in comedy Mr. Mayor, returning for a second season on March 15. 

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Jeong Park/Hulu
Life & Beth (Hulu) - March 18

The Amy Schumer–led series premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

Simon Ridgway/Red Planet Pictures
Sanditon (PBS) - March 20

Fans will find out what happens with the dueling love triangles on PBS' Sanditon, returning for season two on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS. 

Fox
9-1-1 (Fox) – March 21

It's a big night for the 9–1–1 franchise! 

9–1–1 premieres on March 21, followed by all new episodes of  9–1–1 Lone Star.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton (Netflix) - March 25

The Ton will be a buzz once more when Bridgerton season two drops March 25 on Netflix.

James Clark/Amazon Prime Video
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) - March 25

You can expect Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls March 25 on Prime Video.

Steve Dietl/Hulu
The Girl From Plainville (Hulu) - March 29

The Girl From Plainville, which stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, premieres March 29 on Hulu.

FOX
Name That Tune (Fox) - March 29

On Jan. 26, Fox named that premiere date.

Name That Tune returns for season two, with host Jane Krakowski, on Tuesday, March 29. 

Courtesy of HBO Max
JULIA (HBO Max) - March 31

Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA, which premieres March 31.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
How We Roll (CBS) - March 31

Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes plays Tom's husband Jen and Mason Wells stars as his son Sam. Chi McBride portrays Tom's bowling mentor and Julie White rounds out the ensemble sitcom cast as Tom's overbearing mother Helen. 

Hulu
Woke (Hulu) - April 8

Season two of Woke will hit the streamer on April 8.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

Netflix
Russian Doll (Netflix) - April 20

Three years later, Russian Doll is back!

The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

HBO
Barry (HBO) - April 24

Bill Hader's Barry returns for its third season this April.

Gaslit (STARZ) - April 24

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this dramatic retelling of the Watergate controversy.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

