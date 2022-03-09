Jennifer Garner’s Cringe-Worthy “Mom Fail” Is Hilariously Relatable

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jennifer Garner revealed what happened when she accidentally hit “Reply All” to an email chain.

Jennifer Garner recently had an oops moment as a parent—and we've all been there before.
 
During a March 8 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside Greg Kinnear, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared that she recently had a "mom fail" while communicating with her kids' coach. 

"So, we have kids who do the same activity and I emailed the coach one weekend, kind of being funny about my kid and saying, ‘Well, this one seems to be getting a little womped this weekend,'" she said. "'So, what does that mean for tomorrow morning because we have something planned? What does that mean typically?' And I was being funny, I thought I was being funny."

The 49-year-old actress—who shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck— said she was mortified after realizing that her email was sent to everyone in the group, including Greg and his wife Helen Labdon

"Turns out it's the one time in my life I replied all," Jennifer added. "I replied to everyone on the team, to every parent, including you and Helen."

Jennifer then asked Greg if he remembered the incident, to which he replied, "I do remember this. I remember thinking, ‘Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic.' Sweet enough, but I had no idea."

Greg told the Miracles from Heaven actress that he didn't judge her because he's also hit "Reply All" before.

However, when Jennifer asked if the move came off as "cute and funny," the You've Got Mail actor received laughter from the audience after he replied, "No, no, no."

