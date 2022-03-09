Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Prove They're Still Going Strong With Date Night Photo

Watch : 9 Things to Know About "Euphoria" Star Dominic Fike

Season two of Euphoria may be over, but it looks like Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike's romance is just getting started.

The 23-year-old actress proved they're still going strong by uploading a photo of the 26-year-old actor to Instagram on Tuesday, March 8. The snapshot showed Fike dining at a restaurant and holding up plates of a few sweet treats, with Schafer adding a bee emoji to the buzz-worthy pic.

The co-stars sparked romance rumors at the beginning of the year, and Schafer and Fike—who play Jules and Elliot respectively on Euphoria—fueled dating speculation after they were photographed holding hands while exiting West Hollywood hot spots The Nice Guy and Craig's in January.

The two then appeared to make their relationship Instagram official in February when Fike posted a photo of them kissing to the social network. And fans were truly euphoric. "DOMINIC FIKE AND HUNTER SCHAFER ARE SO FCKING CUTE," one follower wrote. "IM CRYING." Added another, "Am I screaming ??? ‘YES' Dominic Fike & Hunter Schafer deserve all the love in this world."