Why Henry Golding "Can't Wait" for the Crazy Rich Asians Sequel

Watch : Henry Golding Has Seen "Crazy Rich Asians" 15 Times

Even Henry Golding is going crazy waiting for the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians.

It's been three years since the release of the hugely successful rom-com and the 35-year-old actor counts himself among one of the many fans waiting with bated breath to see how the story's next chapter—or rather, book—will unfold on the silver screen. In an exclusive chat with E! News about his new campaign with luxury jewelry brand David Yurman, Henry gave an update on the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2018 film.

"I always bug [director Jon M. Chu] about it and he tells him the same thing every time: They're trying to figure out the writing," he said. "I know they're working on it, but hopefully sooner than later."

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted worldwide, Henry said he "can't wait to get back to Singapore," where the first movie was shot. After all, he and his wife, Liv Lo Golding, are avid travelers who often take their 11-month-old daughter, Lyla, with them on their journeys.