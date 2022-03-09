See Love Is Blind Star Shake Apologize to Former Fiancée Deepti

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is seeing the error of his ways.
The Love Is Blind star recently made quite the splash on the season two reunion special of the Netflix dating show when he defended his past remarks about former fiancée Deepti Vempati's appearance, arguing that "love is not purely blind" and there are "certain criteria there that goes beyond the emotional connection." After being put on blast by co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for his actions, Shake is walking back on his words and issuing an apology to his ex for his behavior on the show.
In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, March 8, the veterinarian-turned-house-DJ said, "I want to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt."
Addressing Deepti by name, Shake went on to apologize for "some of the things that I said—things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently, things that never should have been on national television."
Though Shake admitted he knew their "relationship wasn't gonna end in marriage," he explained that he considered Deepti to be his "best friend" during filming and "didn't want what we had to end either." He added in a message to his ex, "I'm so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. It's the last thing I want from all this."
In the caption of his post, Shake shared that he had already reached out to Deepti privately, but wanted to make a public statement "to take accountability" and apologize to her "family and friends that I've upset as well."
After all, Deepti's brother Sunny and his partner, Hina Merchant Vempati, previously called out Shake for making "awful and cringeworthy comments" about the information data analyst, including comparing her to an aunt before their breakup at the altar.
"'Shake', bruh, you're a loser," the couple wrote in a Feb. 27 Instagram post. "You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life."
Telling Shake that "no one forced you to say those words," the duo added. "We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I'm not sympathetic towards you and the hate you're receiving."
While Deepti has not yet publicly responded to Shake's apology, she's certainly moved on from their split. Recently, she sparked romance rumors with castmate Kyle Abrams—who confessed during the reunion special that he wished he had proposed to Deepti instead of ex Shaina Hurley.
So, is it a happy ending for Deepti after all? She exclusively told E! News where she currently stands with Kyle, saying, "I think we can do things our own way now," and adding, "So, we'll see where it goes."