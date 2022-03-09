Jennifer Lawrence Reveals What’s on Her TikTok FYP

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter for a Good Cause

There's no TikTok dances needed to make it to Jennifer Lawrence's For You Page.

The Don't Look Up actress recently shared on Netflix's Present Company podcast that her FYP is full of cottagecore vibes and resembles a farm more than anything else, according to audio that Netflix posted on TikTok.

"My [TikTok] algorithm is baby goats," the Oscar winner revealed. "It's basically just farm life, so cats, animals, farm life, a couple of recipes—but really it's pretty much strictly animals."

In the middle of the interview with host Krista Smith, she tried to highlight a specific TikToker who comes up on her feed often, but couldn't remember their handle during the interview. Fans in the comment section of the TikTok pointed out the possible TikTok account she was trying to reference at the time was @mommyfarmer who posts videos of her life living on Twin Pines Farm to her over 2 million followers on the video app.

"Her goat had triplets," Jennifer recalled. "And there was a really tiny one that we didn't think was going to make it through the night. And she did and her name is Ruthie and she is doing beautifully."