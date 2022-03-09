Jessica Alba’s Lookalike Daughters Are All Grown Up in New Pic

Watch : 8 Women Who INSPIRE Us: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez & More!

A powerful trio.

In an Instagram post on March 8, Jessica Alba posed with daughters Honor Warren, 13, and Haven Warren, 10, to celebrate International Women's Day. In the snap, Jessica, Honor and Haven sat crisscross on the floor holding their arms in the official #BreakTheBias pose, which represents the 2022 International Women's Day campaign theme.

"As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it," Jessica wrote, "not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come."

Continuing her message, the Fantastic Four star said she wants to break the bias so her daughters can "have the opportunity to chase their dreams regardless of their gender."

Jessica shares Haven, Honor and son Hayes Warren, 4, with husband Cash Warren. While Honor and Haven are quickly growing up, Jessica has honored their special moments many a time. Last year, the actress shared that she was a "proud" and "obviously crying mama" when Honor started her first day of eighth grade.