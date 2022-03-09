Jessica Alba’s Lookalike Daughters Are All Grown Up in New Pic

A powerful trio.
In an Instagram post on March 8, Jessica Alba posed with daughters Honor Warren, 13, and Haven Warren, 10, to celebrate International Women's Day. In the snap, Jessica, Honor and Haven sat crisscross on the floor holding their arms in the official #BreakTheBias pose, which represents the 2022 International Women's Day campaign theme.
"As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it," Jessica wrote, "not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come."
Continuing her message, the Fantastic Four star said she wants to break the bias so her daughters can "have the opportunity to chase their dreams regardless of their gender."
Jessica shares Haven, Honor and son Hayes Warren, 4, with husband Cash Warren. While Honor and Haven are quickly growing up, Jessica has honored their special moments many a time. Last year, the actress shared that she was a "proud" and "obviously crying mama" when Honor started her first day of eighth grade.
In the new post, Jessica also reflected on her experience while creating Honest, her wellness brand.
"Looking back over the last 10 years, I never imagined @honest would be where it's at today," she wrote. "When I was pitching room after room (of mostly men), I faced a lot of rejection. I often wonder how it would have gone if I were in front of VCs that were female-led or focused on female founders."
Concluding her post, Jessica encouraged followers "to continue to hold open the door for all women to be part of the conversation and part of our leadership teams."
Jessica and her daughters are not the only ones who honored International Women's Day 2022. Scroll on to see your favorite stars' posts and tributes.