Apple Martin Looks So Grown Up in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Tribute to Daughter on “Cusp” of Womanhood

Gwyneth Paltrow is the proudest mom.
In honor of International Women's Day, the Oscar winning actress a poignant Instagram post, which paid tribute her 17-year-old daughter, Apple Martin.
"I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard," Gwyneth began her March 8 post, featuring a photo of Apple. "I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it."
Along with the thoughtful praise, the Goop founder, 49, included a screenshot of a Facetime conversation between her and Apple—whom she shares with ex Chris Martin, along with son Moses Martin, 15.
She continued, "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."
Gwyneth previously opened up about how impressed she is by her daughter's generation of young women who unapologetically demand equality.
"When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered," Gwyneth said in 2020 interview with Adobe's Chief Marketing Officer Ann Lewnes. "They have—and I mean this word in the best possible way—they have a sense of entitlement that's beautiful. It's not spoiled. It's like, 'No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get, too.'"
She added, "I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."
