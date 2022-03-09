How Hayden Panettiere Is Helping Those on the Frontlines in Ukraine

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Hayden Panettiere is using her platform to make a difference.

On March 8, the actress announced that she has established Hoplon International, an organization aimed at raising funds for medical supplies and protective gear for those fighting for their lives on the frontlines in Ukraine.

According to the nonprofit's mission, Hoplon International funnels support from the global community directly to the front lines. Donations "immediately fund life-saving supplies, from body armor to combat medical kits," reads the mission statement obtained by E! News. "Our networks inside Ukraine allow us to agilely assess the most critical resources, and to coordinate their distribution."

Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Hayden has publicly shown her support for the Ukrainian people.

In an Instagram post from Feb. 25, the Heroes star said she was praying for family and friends fighting against Russian President Vladimir Putin.