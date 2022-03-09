Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw Reveals Whether She's Interested in a Spin-Off

Watch : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

Carolyn Martens is hands-down one of Killing Eve's most fascinating characters, making it all the more difficult to imagine that this is the last season we may have with her.

It feels like the writers are only beginning to brush the surface of Fiona Shaw's character's brilliantly crafted backstory. So when E! News had the opportunity to speak with her exclusively about the fourth and final season, we had to ask if she'd ever consider appearing in a spin-off series centered around The Twelve and Carolyn.

Her answer? A resounding yes! "People are interested in the potential of it," she said, before adding, "I don't know what will happen there but I can only say that I love the work."

And while this season delves deeper into Carolyn's early life and experiences in Russia, Fiona agreed that there's more to explore. She described the series as a "Forest of Arden place where a lot of modern preoccupations can be found in this escapism in a strange way."