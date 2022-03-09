Exclusive

Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw Reveals Whether She's Interested in a Spin-Off

Killing Eve may be in its fourth and final season but does that mean we won't be seeing anymore of Carolyn Martens? Actress Fiona Shaw weighs in on a possible spin-off series.

Carolyn Martens is hands-down one of Killing Eve's most fascinating characters, making it all the more difficult to imagine that this is the last season we may have with her.

It feels like the writers are only beginning to brush the surface of Fiona Shaw's character's brilliantly crafted backstory. So when E! News had the opportunity to speak with her exclusively about the fourth and final season, we had to ask if she'd ever consider appearing in a spin-off series centered around The Twelve and Carolyn. 

Her answer? A resounding yes! "People are interested in the potential of it," she said, before adding, "I don't know what will happen there but I can only say that I love the work."

And while this season delves deeper into Carolyn's early life and experiences in Russia, Fiona agreed that there's more to explore. She described the series as a "Forest of Arden place where a lot of modern preoccupations can be found in this escapism in a strange way."

Even this season's showrunner Laura Neal agreed that Carolyn's story is ripe with potential, telling E! News in a separate interview, "I'd watch a spin-off with Carolyn in it, for sure! There's loads left to be mined from that world."

But if a spin-off never comes to fruition, Fiona said that this isn't the end of the road for these characters, who have entertained and inspired viewers since the series premiered in 2018. "It's been a very happy period of my life, these four years," she shared. "And I can't believe that just because it's the end of the season that Carolyn will stop existing."

So while she may be saying goodbye to Killing Eve, Fiona will always carry a bit of Carolyn with her—even if she considers herself quite different from the cold character. She laughed at the notion that she and Carolyn are one and the same, remarking, "I wouldn't get into MI-6, but that's the fun of it!" 

Of course, she acknowledges "there must be bits of me in her," or she wouldn't have been able to play the character so effortlessly. Otherwise, Fiona says, "She's not like me at all." 

To learn more about what you can expect from the final season, read our interview with writer Laura Neal here! And to see how the final season of Killing Eve plays out, tune in to AMC+ and BBC America on Sundays.

