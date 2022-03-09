Dancing With the Stars Pro Brandon Armstrong Is Engaged to Brylee Ivers

Brandon Armstrong has found his lifelong dance partner.
The Dancing With the Stars pro and Brylee Ivers are officially engaged, Brandon's rep told E! News.
In an interview with People, the pair detailed their proposal, which took place on Monday, March 7.
"I've been planning it for a couple months," Brandon, 27, told the outlet. "Brylee is big on memories. So I was thinking, what if I made a movie trailer that she could keep forever? One of the first times we had a deep conversation was outside a movie theater."
Brylee added, "It was the first time he told me he loved me."
Brandon, who joined DWTS in 2017 as a troupe member, gushed that the picture-perfect proposal brought him to tears before he even popped the question.
"I wanted it to be perfect, as representative of what we've done so far, everything we stand for," Brandon explained. "I wanted it to be big and bright. But I'm not a good talker and crier. I started crying when the trailer came out and I knew I was screwed. All of our best friends and family were there and I walked her down to the front, told her I loved her and can't wait to start a family with her. I'm just so excited for our future together!"
As far as their plans for the future wedding? The couple shared they have their eye on a "classic and timeless" theme. "We just want to celebrate something that's positive and happy," he said.
Per People, Brandon and Brylee began dating in 2021 after Brandon slid into her DMs.
"I downloaded an app that's similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny," the groom recalled. "I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DM'ed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me."
Reflecting back on their social media start, Brylee admitted that she "was trying to be cool." But looking back on their first date, Brandon explained that their chemistry was undeniable.
"I was nervous," Brandon admitted. "But I just remember was how easy the conversation was."
Fast forward and it seems he has gone from dancing with the stars to getting ready for his first dance as husband and wife.