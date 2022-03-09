Meet the Season 7 Contestants of The Masked Singer

Watch : Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer"

The season seven premiere of The Masked Singer on March 9 will feature an intriguing new twist: The costumed contestants will be broken up into teams! This is a first for Fox's singing competition, who previously debuted the competitors as individual contestants.

Thankfully, the update to the competition hasn't impacted the wild costumes we've come to know and love. For season seven, the contestants fall into the three categories, including, you guessed it, good, bad and cuddly. We're talking a vibrant pink Baby Mammoth and a ghoulish green Cyclops.

It's safe to say that celebrity panelist Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will have a field day with these new looks.

As for who is competing in this next installment? We'll have to tune in to find out, but season six boasted an impressive talent roster, including winner Jewel, couple David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Tyga and Vivica A. Fox.