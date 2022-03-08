2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 14 Dresses to Help You Beat the Heat in Style

On the hunt for an Instagram-worthy outfit? We rounded up dresses for every budget and aesthetic.

By Emily Spain Mar 08, 2022
E-Comm: Festival Dresses GC Images

Festival season is upon us!

After a two year hiatus due to COVID, Coachella and Stagecoach are set to take place in Indio, Calif. next month. Although most are attending the three-day festivals to see their favorite artists perform live, capturing content for the Gram is just as big of a priority for many attendees. If that's you, don't worry—we won't judge! In fact, we've rounded up everything you need to rack up the likes and fire emojis on your posts. 

We already found the perfect bags to help you go hands-free, shoes and boots you can actually walk in, and today, we're bringing you 14 dress options to help you beat the desert heat in style.

Scroll below to check out our picks!

2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 20 Pieces of Jewelry That Will Make Your Outfit Pop

I Saw It First Sleeveless Marble Mini Body-Conscious Dress

How cute would this marble print dress look with some sneakers or white cowboy boots?!

$24
ASOS

Missguided X Carli Bybel Mesh High Neck Mini Dress

You can't go wrong with a mesh dress for Coachella! It will help you stay cool and fashionable throughout the day.

$29
boohoo

ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress

This v-neck dress comes in not just one color, but 36 different hues and prints to match your aesthetic. Need extra convincing? Check out one of the 7,222 five-star reviews!

$28-$36
Amazon

Tularosa Nanette Dress

Whether you're going to Coachella or Stagecoach (or both), this blouson sleeve dress is a no-brainer!

$188
Revolve

ASOS Design Ruched Mini Dress in Black and White Gingham

We love a good gingham dress! This halterneck style should definitely be in your suitcase for Stagecoach.

$32
ASOS

Topshop Cutout Maxi Dress

It's giving desert chic! Offering extra ventilation through side slits and a cut-out design at the waist, this maxi dress will help you stay cool, calm and collected. 

$84
Nordstrom

Petite Tie Dye Cowl Neck Mini Dress

We love this groovy mini dress! Whether you wear it with metallic boots or sneakers, you're bound to get tons of compliments.

$40
$16
boohoo

Kiyester Womens Halter Dress

Also available in blue, you can wear this halter dress far past festival season. It's a great staple for the summer months!

$12-$20
Amazon

Floerns Women's Sheer Mesh Tulle Dress

Festivals are the perfect opportunity to go out of your comfort zone and show some skin. This sheer tulle dress is a great way to beat the heat. Just make sure you wear a bra and shorts underneath!

$16-$20
Amazon

Brown Check Ditsy Print Ruched Bust Frill Hem Shift Dress

Covered in a floral brown check print, this shift dress is a must for Stagecoach. 

$42
PrettyLittleThing

Snake Print Off The Shoulder Belted Tea Dress

Animal prints are always a good idea! This off-the-shoulder silhouette is perfect for both festivals.

$50
$20
boohoo

ASOS Design Shirred Gathered Beach Mini Dress in Washed Coral

Protect your shoulders and back from getting sunburnt while looking pretty darn cute.

$42
ASOS

Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Dress

This ruffle v-neck dress has over 7,800 five-star reviews on Amazon! Pro Tip: Pair it with cowboy boots or sneakers.

$33-$40
Amazon

ASYOU Satin Halter Wrap Mini Dress in Lime

Make a bold entrance to the Sahara Tent with this lime mini dress! Plus, your friends can easily locate you in the crowd.

$33
ASOS

Still in the mood to shop? Check out these hands-free bags that are perfect for Coachella and Stagecoach!

