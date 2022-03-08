Why Chris Pine's New Look Continues to Spark a Social Media Frenzy

Watch : Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again

Chris Pine's new look is growing on fans.

In new a photo obtained by E! News, the 41-year-old actor continued to rock his recently spotted lengthy beard and grown-out hair while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on March 7. For the casual outing, Chris sported a black hoodie and athletic shorts.

Chris first debuted his long locks and full-bodied beard in February, when spotted out at lunch. The new look may come as a shock for many who are used to seeing the actor with a clean shave and short haircut.

And even though the new look isn't so new anymore, it continues to spark a social media frenzy.

Naturally, social media users were quick to share their thoughts. One wrote on an Instagram photo, "Not mad about it!" Another chimed in, "I actually didn't think he could get hotter than the last time you posted him BUT HE DID."