Why Chris Pine's New Look Continues to Spark a Social Media Frenzy

In a new photo obtained by E! News, Chris Pine is still rocking his now signature locks and beard. See how fans have responded to his hair transformation.

Chris Pine's new look is growing on fans.

In new a photo obtained by E! News, the 41-year-old actor continued to rock his recently spotted lengthy beard and grown-out hair while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on March 7. For the casual outing, Chris sported a black hoodie and athletic shorts.

Chris first debuted his long locks and full-bodied beard in February, when spotted out at lunch. The new look may come as a shock for many who are used to seeing the actor with a clean shave and short haircut.

And even though the new look isn't so new anymore, it continues to spark a social media frenzy.

Naturally, social media users were quick to share their thoughts. One wrote on an Instagram photo, "Not mad about it!" Another chimed in, "I actually didn't think he could get hotter than the last time you posted him BUT HE DID."

It's not confirmed what motivated Chris to grow a beard and shoulder-length hair, but he does have a new film in the works that could explain things.

According to Deadline, Chris will star in Poolman, which he's also directing, in which he plays "Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack [Danny DeVito] and Diane [Annette Bening]." Per Deadline, the new film will also feature "some fun cameos."

Broadimage/Shutterstock

What do you think: Does his new look scream "hapless dreamer" and "philosopher"?

