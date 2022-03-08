Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Differs From the First

Watch : "Pretty Little Liars" Cast's 'Bittersweet' Goodbye

The Pretty Little Liars are back and unlike you've ever seen them before.

The upcoming HBO Max reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will hold onto the identity that made its predecessor so beloved, while carving out its own wholly unique identity. Or, at least, that what revival creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly in an interview posted on March 8.

"We very consciously said it didn't continue with the original characters," he said. "Honestly, the first series was so iconic. Trying to ask people to embrace a new Aria or a new Spencer felt like a losing proposition."

The PLL reimagining will introduce viewers to five new cast members: Imogen (Bailee Madison), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria) and Karen (Mallory Bechtel).

Karen is the high school mean girl in the series' new home of Millwood, Pennsylvania. But have no fear—the town of Rosewood has not faded from memory.

"We love the idea that Rosewood exists," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "We reference it. There are Easter eggs throughout the season."

For diehard PLL fan Madison, the reboot is a responsibility she took very seriously.

"My reaction was one of a fan, which was: What are they doing with it, though?" she recalled. "I quickly realized that it's not a reboot of the original, it's a reimagination of what worked so well and what people loved, but we're leaning into the horror and the mystery of it all."

Madison also said: "It would be so special to have the original Liars on."

Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that the show will feature a new version of the mysterious, fiendish character of "A," a hallmark of the PLL franchise.

Shows may come and go, but mean girls never die.