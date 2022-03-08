Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Differs From the First

Details about the highly-anticipated Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin are here! Check out what we can expect and how the show plans to create an identity all its own.

By Daniel Trainor Mar 08, 2022 10:56 PMTags
The Pretty Little Liars are back and unlike you've ever seen them before.

The upcoming HBO Max reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will hold onto the identity that made its predecessor so beloved, while carving out its own wholly unique identity. Or, at least, that what revival creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly in an interview posted on March 8.

"We very consciously said it didn't continue with the original characters," he said. "Honestly, the first series was so iconic. Trying to ask people to embrace a new Aria or a new Spencer felt like a losing proposition." 

The PLL reimagining will introduce viewers to five new cast members: Imogen (Bailee Madison), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria) and Karen (Mallory Bechtel).

Karen is the high school mean girl in the series' new home of Millwood, Pennsylvania. But have no fear—the town of Rosewood has not faded from memory.

"We love the idea that Rosewood exists," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "We reference it. There are Easter eggs throughout the season."

For diehard PLL fan Madison, the reboot is a responsibility she took very seriously. 

"My reaction was one of a fan, which was: What are they doing with it, though?" she recalled. "I quickly realized that it's not a reboot of the original, it's a reimagination of what worked so well and what people loved, but we're leaning into the horror and the mystery of it all."

Madison also said: "It would be so special to have the original Liars on."

Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that the show will feature a new version of the mysterious, fiendish character of "A," a hallmark of the PLL franchise.

Shows may come and go, but mean girls never die.

photos
22 Pretty Little Liars Secrets Revealed

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is scheduled to premiere this summer.

For everything we know about the Pretty Little Liars reboot, scroll through the gallery below.

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images
Pretty Little Liars Revival Announced

On Sept. 2 2020, we first got word that we would be getting a Pretty Little Liars reboot titled, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A few weeks later, on Sept. 24, it was announced that the new series, created by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will stream on HBO Max.

ABC Family
A New Mystery in a New Town

The search for "A" will no longer occur in Rosewood, Pennsylvania, where the original series was set. This time, "A" will be causing trouble in a neighboring town, called Millwood.

According to the show's description, "twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant."

But before fans get nervous, don't fret as the series will take place in the same universe as Freeform's original Pretty Little Liars so we may get some cameos from our OG girls, including Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Alison (Sasha Pieterse) Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Aria (Lucy Hale).

Instagram
Meet the Liars

Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco are set to star as two of the recurring Little Liars in the new series.

Getty Images; Broadway World/Shutterstock
Bailee Madison Joins the Liars

On July 27, 2021, it was announced that 22-year-old actress, Bailee Madison, known for her roles in Hallmark's Good Witch and Just Go With It, will be stepping into the role as a next generation liar named Imogen, who is "a true survivor," according to HBO Max. 

The streamer teased, "Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering 'A' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends."

Flannery Underwood
Shay Mitchell May Be Interested in Making an Appearance

During her Aug. 3 appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Shay said "never say never" about participating in the revival.

She also added that she's excited for Madison. "She's going to crush it. That was such a memorable moment in all of our lives, so I'm excited to see whatever happens and wherever they take it."

Instagram
Production Has Begun

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed on Aug. 10 that the cast and crew arrived in Upstate, NY to begin filming the series and shared a picture of the set. 

"The first three of our fabulous PLLs have arrived in Upstate NY (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania) to start filming in a couple of weeks," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram. "(More pics to come, as soon as we announce the rest of our stunning cast!) Their gorgeous smiles make ME smile. Enjoy the fun times for now, Ladies, the screaming starts on August 23rd."

Instagram
The Cast is Growing

On Dec. 10, TheWrap announced that Ava DeMary, Kristen Maxwell and Gabriella Pizzolo would be joining the cast of the reboot with recurring roles and that two of them will play teen versions of the Little Liars' parents.  

DeMary will play teen Davie Able, Maxwell will play Teen Sidney Haworthe and Pizzolo will star as Angela Waters.

