Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Reunion Reaches New Heights During Florida Getaway

Next up on Aaron Rodgers' game plan? A little trip to Florida with ex Shailene Woodley.
On Monday, March 7, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, and the Big Little Lies actress, 30, were photographed walking side-by-side after getting off a jet in Palm Beach.
"They were dressed very casual," an eyewitness tells E! News, adding that the former couple only seemed to be in town for about five hours. "They arrived with no luggage, so it seemed like a quick stopover."
Though Shailene's ring finger was still bare, their newest reunion is adding spark to rumors that they could get back together after their February breakup.
After being engaged for a year, Aaron and Shailene amicably called it quits. A source told E! News that it didn't work out for the couple, saying, "They are two very different people. They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."
However, Shailene and Aaron couldn't stay away from each other for too long. A few days after E! News confirmed the duo's breakup, they were seen getting breakfast together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.
On March 5, the Divergent actress accompanied Aaron to his teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif., but a separate source told E! News that it was only to "support him."
The second insider—who is close to the NFL star—exclusively told E! News that "they are spending time together but not fully back on" and are "testing the waters."
"Since he's been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out," the second source added. "They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens."
On March 8, Rodgers confirmed he will be playing for the Packers next year, but seemingly denied rumors he signed a $200 million deal.