How I Met Your Mother Fan Favorites Reprise Roles Ahead of Father's Finale

The newest episode of How I Met Your Father is going to inspire some major déjà vu.

In the second-to-last episode of season one, the writers brought back Becky (Laura Bell Bundy) and George Van Smoot, a.k.a. The Captain (Kyle Maclachlan), to help Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tell the story of how she met her son's father.

In the opening scene, Becky walks in on George with another woman, though it's unclear whether this moment is happening in the past or present. All Sophie reveals is that "this affair will be important later."

Series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger told TV Line that this scene was a long time in the making but kept the details of Becky and The Captain's story line a secret. As Aptaker put it, "People are going to have to wait and find out."

We're more than willing to wait, as the creators admitted that the moment almost didn't happen at all.