Zoë Kravitz Clarifies Comments About Being Too "Urban" for Dark Knight Rises Audition

During her interview with the publication, Zoë recalled wanting to participate in the 2012 blockbuster film but ultimately didn't audition.

"I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director's assistant," she told The Guardian about her guess as to who said she wasn't right for the part. "Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn't able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment."