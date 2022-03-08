Exclusive

Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles Has the Sweetest Reaction to Simone Biles' Engagement

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles also looked back on her unique Olympics experience. “We definitely showed something,” she said.

Jordan Chiles is still flipping out over her teammate's big news.

Back on Feb. 15, Simone Biles announced on Instagram that she is engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens. And while the couple is already hard at work planning their dream wedding, Simone continues to receive well wishes from her biggest supporters. 

While attending Hollywood Reporter's Oscar Nominee Night presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts on March 7, Jordan couldn't help but share her excitement about Simone's new relationship status. 

"I call her here and there and I love her to death," Jordan exclusively shared with E! News at Spago Beverly Hills. "She will always be with me no matter what and I'm just really excited for her."

After all, the pair went through something extraordinary together at the 2020 Summer Olympics. When competing in Tokyo, Simone withdrew from the team final after suffering a case of the twisties on the vault. But with Jordan's help, the team was able to take home a silver medal. 

When looking back on the experience, Jordan hopes sports fans will remember the team for being fighters.

"We're not called the fighting four for no reason," she said. "We definitely showed something that the world is forever going to be able to look back on and definitely be in history books. I was really excited just to take those moments that I cherished with the girls in and be able to say, 'Yes, I am an Olympian.' And we did it with a fight." 

These days, Jordan calls Los Angeles home as she continues her college experience as a UCLA Bruin. 

And for those wondering if she's still wowing judges with her vault and floor exercises, the answer is absolutely yes.

"We just had a competition yesterday," she joked. "It went really well. We definitely are peaking at a great moment. I just am beyond proud of all the girls and their dedication to what we're trying to do."

