Aaron Rodgers Addresses Rumors of $200 Million NFL Deal

Money surely ain't a thang for Aaron Rodgers.
The star quarterback reportedly signed a historic four-year $200 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Per the reporter, Rodgers would reportedly receive $153 million guaranteed as part of the extension.
Yet, Rodgers seemed to address the report on March 8 and clarify the details. "Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up," he tweeted. "YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed'."
He didn't elaborate on the terms of the deal, simply adding, "I'm very excited to be back."
Previously, the 38-year-old athlete shared his frustrations with the Packers organization, even threatening to leave the team. But during a Jan. 25 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst were on better terms since the season ended.
"I feel like I'm at the place relationally with the Packers—in a really good place, especially with Brian and the way our friendship and trust has grown," Rodgers said. "Brian and I have had good conversations throughout the year, and when it comes time to make a decision, we'll have a conversation and that'll be that. It won't be a long, drawn-out process."
A new contract extension isn't all Rodgers has to celebrate. He recently was seen with his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley at his teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara on March 5, sparking rumors that the two may be getting back together after their February breakup.
In the past month, the NFL star and Big Little Lies actress have been spotted together on multiple occasions. A source told E! News that "they are spending time together but not fully back on."
The insider added, "Since he's been [in the off-season] they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out. They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens."
This story was updated on March 8, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. PT to add Rodgers' tweet.