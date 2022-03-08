Aaron Rodgers Addresses Rumors of $200 Million NFL Deal

Watch : Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?

Money surely ain't a thang for Aaron Rodgers.

The star quarterback reportedly signed a historic four-year $200 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Per the reporter, Rodgers would reportedly receive $153 million guaranteed as part of the extension.

Yet, Rodgers seemed to address the report on March 8 and clarify the details. "Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up," he tweeted. "YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed'."

He didn't elaborate on the terms of the deal, simply adding, "I'm very excited to be back."

Previously, the 38-year-old athlete shared his frustrations with the Packers organization, even threatening to leave the team. But during a Jan. 25 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst were on better terms since the season ended.