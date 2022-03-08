Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Becomes Highest-Paid Player in NFL History With $200 Million Packers Deal

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Pack! Keep scrolling to find out details about his historic $200 million contract extension.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 08, 2022 6:06 PMTags
SportsShailene WoodleyAaron Rodgers
Watch: Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?

Money surely ain't a thang for Aaron Rodgers.

The star quarterback has signed a historic four-year $200 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. As part of the extension, Rodgers will receive $153 million guaranteed.

Previously, the 38-year-old shared his frustrations with the Packers organization, even threatening to leave the team. But during a Jan. 25 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst were on better terms since the season ended. 

"I feel like I'm at the place relationally with the Packers—in a really good place, especially with Brian and the way our friendship and trust has grown," Rodgers said. "Brian and I have had good conversations throughout the year, and when it comes time to make a decision, we'll have a conversation and that'll be that. It won't be a long, drawn-out process."

photos
Romance Rewind: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

A new contract extension isn't all Rodgers has to celebrate. He recently was seen with his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley at his teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara on March 5, sparking rumors that the two may be getting back together after their February breakup. 

In the past month, the NFL star and Big Little Lies actress have been spotted together on multiple occasions. A source told E! News that "they are spending time together but not fully back on." 

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Justin Bieber’s Sweet Concert Dedication to Hailey Will Make You Blush

2

The Wild True Story Behind The Thing About Pam

3

Bachelor Clayton Echard Asks Teddi to Reveal Brother's DM

The insider added, "Since he's been [in the off-season] they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out. They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens."

Trending Stories

1

Justin Bieber’s Sweet Concert Dedication to Hailey Will Make You Blush

2

The Wild True Story Behind The Thing About Pam

3

Bachelor Clayton Echard Asks Teddi to Reveal Brother's DM

4
Exclusive

Are Love Is Blind’s Deepti and Kyle Dating? She Says…

5

Kelly Ripa Says Her and Mark Consuelos’ Kids Get “Grossed Out” By Them

Latest News

See Alexis Stone Transform Into Mrs. Doubtfire for Paris Fashion Week

Exclusive

Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles Reacts to Simone Biles’ Engagement

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Becomes Highest-Paid Player in NFL History

The Fate of Netflix's Never Have I Ever Revealed

Exclusive

Shonda Rhimes Has the Career Advice All Women Need to Hear

Why Zoë Kravitz Was "Uncomfortable" Filming Big Little Lies

Lululemon Nano Backpacks Are What the Cool Dogs on TikTok Are Wearing