Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Becomes Highest-Paid Player in NFL History With $200 Million Packers Deal

Money surely ain't a thang for Aaron Rodgers.

The star quarterback has signed a historic four-year $200 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. As part of the extension, Rodgers will receive $153 million guaranteed.

Previously, the 38-year-old shared his frustrations with the Packers organization, even threatening to leave the team. But during a Jan. 25 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst were on better terms since the season ended.

"I feel like I'm at the place relationally with the Packers—in a really good place, especially with Brian and the way our friendship and trust has grown," Rodgers said. "Brian and I have had good conversations throughout the year, and when it comes time to make a decision, we'll have a conversation and that'll be that. It won't be a long, drawn-out process."