The Fate of Netflix's Never Have I Ever Revealed

Learning that Never Have I Ever has an end date? That was very hard for us. Get all the details on the show's future here.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 08, 2022
TVMindy KalingCelebritiesNetflix
Never have we ever been so conflicted over TV renewal news.

On Tuesday, March 8, Netflix announced that the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a fourth and final season. That's essentially telling us to "take your Dew and go," Netflix, and we won't stand for it!

Still, the news isn't all bad, as the streamer confirmed that production on season three had finished and that we can expect the new episodes this summer. As for the timeline for season four? We won't have to brace ourselves for a goodbye until 2023.

While we're particularly torn up over Never Have I Ever's upcoming end, co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher said they "are absolutely thrilled about" what's to come for Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and company.

"We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you," they teased in a joint statement. "Thanks to all our fans for your support—especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

Summer can't come soon enough, because we need answers to what's next for that Devi-Paxton-Ben love triangle. For those who need a refresher, season two followed Devi as she tried to juggle romances with both Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison). Of course, it didn't take long for the ruse to be revealed, causing some classic Never Have I Ever drama.

Never Have I Ever also stars Poorna JagannathanRicha MoorjaniRamona Young and Lee Rodriguez

Netflix

For a status update on your other favorite shows, scroll through the gallery below!

Netflix
Ending: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

On March 8, Netflix revealed that Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever will be ending with its fourth season.

Freeform
Renewed: Grown-ish (Freeform)

We're heading back to college!

Freeform renewed Grown-ish for a fifth season on March 7.

Parrish Lewis/NBC
Canceled: Ordinary Joe (NBC)

One and done. NBC canceled Ordinary Joe after just one season.

Fox
Canceled: Big Leap (FOX)

We doubt the cast of Big Leap is dancing for joy, as FOX canceled the show after one season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Acapulco (Apple TV+)

In March, Apple TV+ renewed Acapulco for a second season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

The party will continue, as Apple TV+ renewed The Afterparty for a second season.

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

James Spader confirmed that The Blacklist will return for a 10th season on The Tonight Show on Feb. 22.

Prime Video
Renewed: Harlem (Prime Video)

Harlem will return for a second season on Prime Video.

Ending: Atlanta (FX)

Atlanta will come to an end this fall with a fourth and final season.

FXX
Renewed: Dave (FXX)

Dave will continue to make us laugh, as its been renewed for a third season at FXX.

Netflix/Youtube
Ending: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Prior to its two volume season four, Netflix announced that the horror drama will end with a fifth and final season.

Matthias Clamer/FX
Renewed: Fargo (FX)

FX confirmed the popular crime drama will return for a fifth season. The network teased the latest installment, writing, "Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
Ending: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Ahead of the season four premiere, Prime Video renewed the series for its fifth and final season. 

HBO Max
Canceled: The Prince (HBO Max)

The animated comedy about Prince George's life at Buckingham Palace has not been crowned for a second season.

HBO
Canceled: In Treatment (HBO)

Even though In Treatment returned for a fourth season in 2021 after a decade, HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said the series would not be returning for a fifth season.

Katie Yu/HBO Max
Renewed: Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Ahead of its season one finale, HBO Max confirmed that Peacemaker will return for a second season.

JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME
Renewed: Billions (Showtime)

Showtime renewed Billions for a seventh season in February 2022.

Showtime
Renewed: Super Pumped (Showtime)

Super Pumped has been renewed for a second season at Showtime. But don't expect more of the Uber story, as season two will take a closer look at the Facebook company, now rebranded as Meta.

Halo
Renewed: Halo (Paramount+)

On Feb. 15, Paramount+ renewed its Halo series for a second season.

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
Renewed: How I Met Your Father

Thanks to Hulu, Sophie's story gets another chapter in season two.

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Renewed: The Gilded Age (HBO)

HBO will return to the Gilded Age, as the network has renewed the Julian Fellowes-created period drama.

Hulu
Ending: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Love, Victor will be signing off for good in June.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: Reacher (Prime Video)

The streaming service has deployed Reacher for a second season.

Trae Patton/NBC
Renewed: That's My Jam (NBC)

The Jimmy Fallon-hosted game show will return for a second season at NBC.

Showtime
Renewed: The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The word on the street is that The L Word: Generation Q is returning for a third season on Showtime.

Disney+/Karen Neal
Renewed: Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Disney+ has paged Dr. Doogie Kamealoha for a second season.

Courtesy of HBO
Renewed: Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Bridget Everett-led series will return for a second season, HBO confirmed in February.

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network
Renewed: Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Paramount Network herd your requests loud and clear. The network confirmed the drama series will return for a fifth season.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Renewed: Hell's Kitchen (FOX)

FOX is saying "Yes, Chef" to Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen. The series has been renewed for seasons 21 and 22.

Josh Stringer/Paramount+
Renewed: The Game (Paramount+)

The Game scores another season at Paramount+.

