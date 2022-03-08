Lululemon Nano Backpacks Are What All the Cool Dogs on TikTok Are Wearing

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who doesn't want to channel their inner It Girl? From the sought-after footwear, to the on-trend accessories, we are all fascinated by the latest fads, even our dogs. That's right. There are some cool dogs out there working it with It Girl-level accessories. Just call them It Dogs. Just scroll through TikTok and you will see so many adorable dogs rocking Lululemon backpacks.

No, Lululemon does not actually make dog backpacks (yet). However, they do make the adorable Nano Backpack, which is just what it sounds like: a nano version of your favorite backpack. If you need a little extra storage for your small essentials, you can just clip this tiny back onto your favorite backpack, duffel bag, suitcase, or even our highly beloved favorite, the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.

So, where do the dogs come in? You can also clip these onto a dog harness. The Nano Backpacks are the perfect size for some dog treats, a squishy toy, or a tennis ball; i.e. the other It Dog accessories. You can even get a second one for yourself so you and your pup can match. There are so many Lululemon shoppers who are loving these Nano Bags for their pets. Keep on scrolling to see some of the rave reviews from dog owners who think this is the "pawfect" pet product.