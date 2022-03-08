Lululemon Nano Backpacks Are What All the Cool Dogs on TikTok Are Wearing

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't want to channel their inner It Girl? From the sought-after footwear, to the on-trend accessories, we are all fascinated by the latest fads, even our dogs. That's right. There are some cool dogs out there working it with It Girl-level accessories. Just call them It Dogs. Just scroll through TikTok and you will see so many adorable dogs rocking Lululemon backpacks.
No, Lululemon does not actually make dog backpacks (yet). However, they do make the adorable Nano Backpack, which is just what it sounds like: a nano version of your favorite backpack. If you need a little extra storage for your small essentials, you can just clip this tiny back onto your favorite backpack, duffel bag, suitcase, or even our highly beloved favorite, the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.
So, where do the dogs come in? You can also clip these onto a dog harness. The Nano Backpacks are the perfect size for some dog treats, a squishy toy, or a tennis ball; i.e. the other It Dog accessories. You can even get a second one for yourself so you and your pup can match. There are so many Lululemon shoppers who are loving these Nano Bags for their pets. Keep on scrolling to see some of the rave reviews from dog owners who think this is the "pawfect" pet product.
Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Nano
If you and your pup prefer a neutral color palette, the Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Nano in White Opal is perfect for you.
Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Nano
Of course, you can never go wrong with black. It goes with everything, of course.
Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Nano
Embrace the bold with this Electric Lemon Nano backpack. It makes walks in the park extra fun for you and your pup.
Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Nano
If red is your color, get this one for your dog.
Puppia Soft Dog Harness No Choke Over-The-Head Triple Layered Breathable Mesh Adjustable Chest Belt and Quick-Release Buckle
In case you need a dog harness, this is a great one. Tinsley Mortimer recently recommended it to E! News shoppers, it comes in six sizes, and it has 13,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're on the fence about getting a Lululemon bag for your dog, here's what some other shoppers had to say about the new It Dog accessory.
One wrote, "Perfect for your material gworl dog. My pup loves it!! I attach it to her harness. So cute."
Another echoed those sentiments, writing, "The backpacks are perfect for little dogs!!" Lululemon even responded to that review, writing, "Our puppy pals need feel-good gear too."
A Lululemon customer shared, "I grabbed this after getting a new leash for my german shep who loves to take his treats on walks. This was the perfect size for just some poop bags and another baggie of treats, also can fit in one of his tennis balls if needed. Honestly a great size for your keys to hold airpods and a couple other things also! May have to grab myself one to match him."
A pet owner said, "I used this for my dog bags and dog treats and it's so cute!!!"
"Twinning with my dog," a shopper wrote, elaborating, "Yes, I bought this for my dog. And I have the matching everywhere belt bag because that is how we roll. This bag is the perfect size for a roll of poop bags, some treats, and a tennis ball for our adventures to the park and on various dog-friendly and pandemic-friendly outings. I strap it to my dog's harness or to the handle of the leash... I love that we match and that we get some judgmental stares but mostly we get compliments and squeals of 'so cuuuuuute!' which both my dog and I enjoy."
