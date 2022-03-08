See Sharna Burgess React to Question About "Following" in Megan Fox's Footsteps

Ballroom pro Sharna Burgess' response to a fan who asked about Megan Fox deserves 10s across the board.
The Dancing With the Stars champ, who is currently expecting her first child with Megan's ex, Brian Austin Green—recently hosted an AMA on her Instagram Story. When a fan asked, "How do you deal with following in Megan Fox's footsteps?," Sharna had the perfect response.
"Normally, I won't answer these types of questions," she wrote on March 7. "But I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners' x. Or to other women in general. That's because society has made it out that we are a bitchy and competitive gender, that we can't be possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she' (whomever that is you) has. We are measured by the looks and our weight more than anything else."
In the end, Sharna's answer to the question—how do you follow in Megan's footsteps?—was clear: "I don't."
Megan, she continued, "is her own self and an amazing woman. As I am my own self and an amazing woman. This notion that you ‘follow in the footsteps' of your partners' X is dangerous. If you live by that idea, then it will lead to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique, one of a kind woman, don't follow in anyone's footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want."
Before concluding, Sharna had one last important message for her followers: "Remember that women are wonderful creatures. We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger. But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift."
Other fans' questions revolved around Sharna's current pregnancy. When asked by another follower about how Brian's kids have reacted to the happy news (Brian is dad to three kids with Megan, who he split from in 2020 and subsequently divorced, and an older son, Kassius, from a previous relationship), Sharna revealed that everyone is already connected beyond belief.
"They come and say good morning to him and give him cuddles," she shared. "Their favorite line is ‘wow, you're so much bigger' and they keep asking how long until their brother gets here. Honestly, writing this response made me emotional. It's really beautiful how connected to him they are already."