See Sharna Burgess React to Question About "Following" in Megan Fox's Footsteps

Other fans' questions revolved around Sharna's current pregnancy. When asked by another follower about how Brian's kids have reacted to the happy news (Brian is dad to three kids with Megan, who he split from in 2020 and subsequently divorced, and an older son, Kassius, from a previous relationship), Sharna revealed that everyone is already connected beyond belief.

"They come and say good morning to him and give him cuddles," she shared. "Their favorite line is ‘wow, you're so much bigger' and they keep asking how long until their brother gets here. Honestly, writing this response made me emotional. It's really beautiful how connected to him they are already."