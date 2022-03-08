Watch Love Is Blind Season 2 Cast Meet Lauren and Cam While Surprising Fans With Vegas Wedding

Paying the love forward.
The season two cast of Love Is Blind gave two fans the ultimate wedding gift when they surprised the couple on their big day in Las Vegas. Worlds collided when the stars met season one success stories Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton for the first time, as seen in a new video from Netflix.
Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones, Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Deepti Vempati and Salvador Perez from the hit Netflix dating show took part in the nuptials of Alex and Olaf, who also have a unique love story.
Alex met her future husband in college while she took a class taught by the then first year student advisor. After the Olaf had to return home to his native Brazil due to an expired visa, the Michigan-born student started what she thought would be a short-term, long-distance romance. But after the pandemic hit, the couple was forced to be apart for an extended period of time.
Similar to the participants on Love Is Blind, Alex and Olaf had to rely on strong communication rather than physical time together to continue to their relationship. The couple only grew stronger and more in love, and eventually got engaged.
On their wedding day, the Love Is Blind season two cast members served as unofficial members of the bridal party, helping the bride and groom get ready for their big moment.
"This reminds me of our tux shopping," Jarrette remarked to his co-stars.
Ahead of saying "I do," the couple received a special gift from Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Along with a bottle of champagne, the married couple of 10 years sent a sweet note that read, "Thank you for proving love is truly blind."
As the couple tied the knot at the Love Is Blind chapel, Lauren and Cameron—who got married after meeting on the show's first season in 2018—officiated the ceremony.
"Love is patient, love is kind and as everyone in this room knows, love is truly blind," Lauren told the crowd after the couple receipted their vows.
The Love Is Blind crew also joined the couple with their family and friends for the reception. Toasting to the beautiful bride and groom, Jarrette raised a glass and said "We want to thank you for allowing us to crash your special day."