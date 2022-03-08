How Lily Collins, the Royal Family and More Are Celebrating International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, stars are celebrating with endearing messages on social media. See tributes from Amber Tamblyn, Olympian Eileen Gu and more below.

It's all about power and pride this International Women's Day.

On Tuesday, March 8, stars and public figures around the world took to social media to help amplify female voices. "Happy International Women's Day, from our sisterhood to yours," actress Amber Tamblyn captioned an Instagram selfie featuring Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera and Blake Lively. "#InternationalWomensDay #AmericaFerreraSandwich #BlakeIsMyLittleSpoon."

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden also posted a message in honor of the special day. "On this International Women's Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice," she tweeted, "no matter the cost."

In another tweet, she acknowledged the women overseas amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "To our sisters from Ukraine who are fighting to keep their country free and their families alive: We stand with you in solidarity," Biden continued. "To our sisters in Russia who are protesting and speaking out against the invasion at great personal risk: We see your courage."

Celebrity Shout Outs on International Women's Day

See more moving International Women's Day tributes below:

CBS via Getty Images
Lynda Carter

The original Wonder Woman took to Twitter to tell fans, "Today we celebrate women and girls from all walks of life... And yes, that includes our trans sisters! To be a woman is to be a wonder, but it's no wonder that we are so strong and full of possibilities. Happy International Women's Day!"

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Melissa Joan Hart

"Celebrating the incredible women in my life today for this #InternationalWomensDay," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Strong women: may we know them, may we love them and may we be them!"

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actress took to Instagram to tell her followers, "Today, on International Women's Day I honor the brave and the beautiful women of Ukraine."

 

 

Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Lily Collins

Honoring her Blind Side co-star Sandra Bullock, the actress wrote on Instagram, "As my first film mom and on-screen role model, Sandra guided me through the entire experience with such warmth and kindness, and has continued to do so throughout my career. They may say don't meet your heroes — but Sandra could not have proved the saying more wrong. I wouldn't be the person or actress I am today without her guidance and grace, and I'm forever thankful for the amazing women supporting women in an industry that often pits women against each other. Every day, we have the power to be the change we want to see and the ability to inspire each other to stand strong, be kind, and use our voices for good. Honored to celebrate women, today and every day…"

Hu Huhu/Xinhua via Getty Images
Eileen Gu

"celebrating female power today and every day. 6 years ago baby eileen gave a speech on title ix and the importance of representation and equity in sports," the Olympian captioned an Instagram video of her speech. "3 olympic medals and at least a foot of growth later, my message remains unchanged. Thank you to the women who came before me, both in skiing and outside of it, who unapologetically broke boundaries and definitions, who forged their own molds rather than dim their own brilliance, and who celebrated the radiant beauty of diversity and individuality."

Instagram
America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn & Blake Lively

"Happy International Women's Day, from our sisterhood to yours," Amber wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie with her Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants co-stars. "#InternationalWomensDay #AmericaFerreraSandwich #BlakeIsMyLittleSpoon."

James Gourley/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay," the Parent Trap star wrote on Instagram. "March is #WomensHistoryMonth so let's empower one another and spread the love!"

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Royal Family

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princes Charles and Duchess Camilla honored Queen Elizabeth II on International Women's Day. "In this very special #PlatinumJubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022," the royals posted on social media. "Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen's extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history - inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people."

Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Dr. Jill Biden

The First Lady of the United States tweeted, "On this International Women's Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost."

