Shonda Rhimes Shares the Powerful Career Advice All Women Need to Hear

Watch : Shonda Rhimes' BEST Career Advice for Women

She's a Barbie, girl, but it's still Shonda Rhimes' world.

The TV titan was selected by Barbie, along with 11 other female role models and entrepreneurs who are breaking barriers in their respective careers, to be honored in celebration of International Women's Day and inspire the next generation of kick ass creators. And the prolific producer—who has gifted the world with Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, Bridgerton and Inventing Anna, NBD!—received her own one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls in her likeness.

"The idea that there are dolls out there that can look like you and feel like you and give you the ability to imagine yourself in a different world, in a different way, in a way that maybe you only secretly dreamed, or thought was impossible in real life, I think that is incredibly important," the Shondaland founder said in a statement. "As a storyteller, I think everything begins with your imagination. The way that you begin to imagine yourself really does start the story of who you are as a person."