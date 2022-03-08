The Bachelor Fashion Details: Clayton Echard's Women Tell All & Fantasy Suites

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Could this actually be the "most dramatic season ever" of The Bachelor? We will find out soon enough when Clayton Echard's season concludes next week, but we have a lot to dive into this week, with not one, but two nights of television. First up, we have Women Tell All, where the eliminated contestants will face each other and Clayton to hash out their issues.
Then, Clayton embarks on Fantasy Suite dates with his final three ladies, Rachel Recchia, Susie Evans, and Gabby Windey. There will be a lot of drama to dissect as Clayton searches for love and a lot of great style as we head into the home stretch of the season.
If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. Click here if you missed last week's fashion breakdown. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details, so stay tuned for updates throughout the week.
Mara Agreat was looked red hot in a velvet, mini dress at the Women Tell All gathering.
Shein Parthea Ruched Velvet Bodycon Dress
Who doesn't love an affordable find? This red mini dress looks so luxe, but it's actually super budget-friendly. It's available in seven additional colors.
Teddi Wright's sparkling earrings almost outshined her perfect smile. Plus, they paired perfectly with her black, mesh mini dress.
Windsor Heart Eyes Rhinestone Fringe Earrings
She wore her heart on her sleeve during the season, and she finished off this journey, rocking some rhinestone heart earrings for the reunion.
Hunter Haag lived up to her name, wearing a hunter green mini dress to the reunion sit-down.
H:ours Miquela Mini Dress
This ruched green mini dress is a total showstopper.
Shanae Ankney may not be the most beloved woman among the cast members, but no one can deny that she always has great style. The red maxi dress that she wore for the Women Tell All episode was everything.
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Follie Gown
You won't regret rocking this daring red maxi-length dress. If you want to make a statement, you need this dress in your life. It's also available in mauve.
Sarah Hamrick looked pretty in pink at the Women Tell All, wearing a bodycon, bright pink mid-length dress.
Michael Costello x REVOLVE India Midi Dress
This ruched dress has a boned bodice underneath, which provides some structure. If you zoom in, you'll see a subtle shine throughout the fabric too.
Great minds shop alike, right? Genevieve Parisi wore the same ruched midi-dress that Sarah did, but she rocked the lilac version.
Michael Costello x REVOLVE India Midi Dress
How much do you love this purple? The strapless dress is gorgeous in every color. It also comes in a darker blush pink.
Kira Mengistu looked radiant in this white, long-sleeve mini dress during the episode.
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Fena Mini Dress
This piece is the perfect hybrid between a blazer and a mini dress. It has a cut-out at the back and padded shoulders. It is also available in a bold, hot pink hue.
Lyndsey Windham sparkled on stage wearing this bronze sequined dress.
Retrofete Mich Mini Dress
You will have a fun night out in this shiny bronze dress. It's also available in so many other colors. Just pick your favorite.
Sierra Jackson's departure from the season was devastating to the fashionistas out there. She always served up high fashion looks, so of course she came through for the tell all taping.
Zhivago Miles to Go Dress
This black and gold mini dress is incredibly detailed and unique. Have you ever seen a dress like this? This truly something special, for sure.
