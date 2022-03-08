The Bachelor Fashion Details: Clayton Echard's Women Tell All & Fantasy Suites

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Could this actually be the "most dramatic season ever" of The Bachelor? We will find out soon enough when Clayton Echard's season concludes next week, but we have a lot to dive into this week, with not one, but two nights of television. First up, we have Women Tell All, where the eliminated contestants will face each other and Clayton to hash out their issues.

Then, Clayton embarks on Fantasy Suite dates with his final three ladies, Rachel Recchia, Susie Evans, and Gabby Windey. There will be a lot of drama to dissect as Clayton searches for love and a lot of great style as we head into the home stretch of the season.

If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. Click here if you missed last week's fashion breakdown. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details, so stay tuned for updates throughout the week.