Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Signs With Modeling Agency

Eve Jobs is on the hunt for modeling jobs.
Eve, daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, announced in an Instagram post on Monday, March 7, that she has signed with a modeling agency.
The 23-year old shared a snap of herself with the caption, "Now represented by @dnamodels."
dna Model Management also represents stars such as Doutzen Kroes and Emily Ratajkowski, according to the company's website.
Although Eve is new to dna Model Management, she is not new to the world of modeling. In September 2021, Eve walked for the Coperni runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The model took to Instagram to celebrate the moment, writing, "I can't put into words how extraordinary this collection is," adding, "It was an honor to be a part of the vision @coperni."
In December 2020, Eve served as one of the faces for Glossier's holiday campaign alongside Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race's Naomi Smalls.
In addition to her passion in modeling, Eve is known being an accomplished equestrian. According to Horse Sports, Eve held the spot of number five out of the 1000 best riders under the age of 25 in 2019.
In an interview with the outlet, Eve reflected on where her love for the sport started. "I was first put on a pony at two years old, but didn't actually start really riding until I was about six," she recalled. "I have always had a love and appreciation for animals and I think that passion was evident pretty early on."
At the time, the horse riding pro described herself as "happy, driven, sensitive, compassionate, and particular." With a new milestone under her belt, it seems Eve is also turning her attention to another career in the spotlight.