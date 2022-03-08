2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 20 Pieces of Jewelry That Will Make Your Outfit Pop

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It may still seem like a ways away, but Coachella and Stagecoach will be here before you know it. If you're planning on attending, now's the perfect time to look up what's going to be trending this year so you can plan out the perfect outfits to bring along. Whether you're looking for hands-free bags or comfy shoes, we've got you covered. Now, we're bringing you some cute and trendy jewelry pieces you'll want to have this festival season. After all, no outfit is complete without accessories.
In fact, NYC-based stylist Gabriela Langone told E! News that costume jewelry and accessories are must-haves for your trip. "You can keep your clothes simple, pack light, and bring accessories and jewels to make each look pop," she said. Some pieces of jewelry can make your whole Coachella or Stagecoach look.
Wondering what kind of accessories will be trendy during festival season this year? According to Langone, "Fringe is back in a major way, along with Euphoria-style sparkles and shine. Mix high and low, simple and wild, and you'll have the best vibe there!"
From earrings to necklaces to body chains and face jewels, we've rounded up some must-have jewelry pieces for Coachella and Stagecoach 2022. Check those out below.
Yellowstone Collection Triangle Fringe Earrings
During Stagecoach and Coachella, you can't go wrong with fringe. These classy pair of earrings from WyldSoul on Etsy come in eight colors including white, tan, and chocolate. According to Etsy reviewers, these earrings are stunning. One even wrote, these look like they should sell for $200.
Long Leather Fringe Earrings
Complete your festival look with these long leather fringe earrings from The Bijoux FAB on Etsy. There are several colors available, and you can even get a nice bright pink or turquoise for a fun pop of color.
Extra Long Fringe Hoop Earrings
This stunning pair of extra long (12-inch!) fringe earrings were pretty much made for festival season. You can choose to get the hoops in bronze or silver, and there are also several colors of leather to choose from. According to numerous Etsy reviewers, these get earrings are total compliment-getters.
Lulus Boho and Beautiful Silver Earrings
Lulus' Boho and Beautiful Silver Earrings were designed with festival season in mind. They feature a super cute engraved design all throughout and the dangling charms complete the look.
Lulus Arriba Ivory Tassel Earrings
These pretty "party" earrings from Lulus can be worn during festival season and beyond. The tassels are so fun and the dainty gold chain gives it a classy touch.
Free People Aquamarine Dangle Earrings
Some of the best Stagecoach and Coachella jewelry pieces will bring some fun to your outfit. These huggie hoop style earrings featuring colorful dangling beads in various shapes and sizes. You can choose to get these in coral, seaside blue and multicolored.
Free People Winona Hoops
This "elevated take" on classic hoop earrings features gorgeous colorful stone embellishments and dangling pendants. There are four color combinations to choose from.
ColourPop Neon Individual Face Jewels
Thanks to Euphoria, face jewels are guaranteed to be everywhere this festival season. If you're wondering where you can get your hands on some, ColourPop has several individual face jewel packs so you can create a look that's totally your own. This pack just happens to have all the trendy neon pinks and oranges.
iMethod Face Jewels
If you don't want to deal with the hassle of figuring out which jewel should go where, this pack of face gems from Amazon come in set patterns. All you have to do is stick them on.
Free People Light Years Ring
These fun chunky rings from Free People are perfect for layering. You can get one for $14 or three for just $30. The color selection is so good, you'll want to take advantage of the deal.
Pura Vida Spring Fling Ring Stack
This top-rated enamel ring stack from Pura Vida is a must-have for festival season and beyond. They're cute, fun and go with any outfit. Plus, you get five for $34. That's a great value right there. Even if these are the only accessories you wear, you'll be set.
Pure Vida Dreaming Out Loud Pack
Pura Vida has a great selection of bracelet stacks in bold and playful colors, and so many of them are perfect for Coachella and Stagecoach. This boho-style pack was made for the free spirited wanderers.
ASOS Design Belly Chain With Flower In Gold Tone
Belly chains are pretty much a staple for Coachella, and this adorable piece from Asos features a gold tone flower charm.
Idealway Vintage Waist Chain
If you're looking for a waist chain that's a little less subtle than the above, you may want to get your hands on this vintage-style chain from Amazon. According to one shopper, it's plus size friendly. Another reviewer wore this to Coachella and said it didn't break or snap, and it stayed secure around their waist.
Lulus Sweetest Charm Gold Layered Body Chain
This layered body chain from Lulus is super sweet. It features two dainty gold chains with beaded accents and charms in the shapes of the sun and butterflies. It's highly versatile and can even be used as a necklace if you want.
Lulus Beautifully Boho Gold Rhinestone Layered Necklace
Lulus' Beautifully Boho Gold Rhinestone Layered Necklace is sophisticated and chic. It's the kind of necklace you can wear to a music festival and to the office. You'll definitely get a lot of use out of this. At just $14, it's also super affordable.
Free People Home Away From Home Necklace
Free People's Home Away From Home Necklace was made to be a statement piece. We love the chunkiness of it, and the colors it comes in are all so pretty. The turquoise is a must-see!
Free People Wonderland Evil Eye Layered Necklace
Layered necklaces make the perfect Stagecoach and Coachella accessories because they capture the playful and care free vibe of being at a music festival. Free People's Wonderland Evil Eye Layered Necklace comes in 10 colors and each one is so different. You're guaranteed to find one that really fits you.
BaubleBar Akia Necklace
Coachella and Stagecoach give you the perfect opportunity to have fun with your accessories, and we love this colorful beaded necklace from BaubleBar. It looks great on its own, but you can totally take it to the next level and layer it with others.
