Here Are All the Candidates to Be the Next Bachelorette

Guess what's back, back, back, back again, Bachelorette's coming back, tell a friend.
With just three sure-to-be intense and emotional episodes of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, there are three questions on everyone's minds: Why does Clayton love wearing hoodies under a blazer so much? Who will he end up with, if anyone? And, of course, who will be our next Bachelorette?
While Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are in the final three, they are also being considered to become Bachelor Nation's next lead, a choice the ABC franchise is not taking lightly.
"Producers are feeling the pressure to make the best decision," a source told E! News. "They are being very careful and want to see how the audience reacts to certain contestants in the final weeks of Clayton's season." Translation: Prepare for the most dramatic final rose ceremony ever and, most likely, a controversial ending. (Who can forget when Greg Grippo was reportedly in contention to be the next Bachelor before the overwhelmingly negative response to his breakup with Katie Thurston during season 17 promptly ended those conversations?)
After the backlash they faced when it was announced Clayton would be the Bachelor before Michelle Young's season even started, only to not have the 28-year-old former football player not really make an impression during his stint, producers are taking their time to make the right decision. Though, a source hinted to E! News that an announcement could be made during The Bachelor's live finale event on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15.
Still, conversations are still taking place, with producers talking to several women from Clayton's crop of contestants about taking on the gig. And the Bachelor himself is weighing in.
"I have my thoughts on who I think would be phenomenal, I just don't feel comfortable sharing it," Clayton told E! at the Women Tell All taping. "There's four people or so that I would not be shocked if they got the call for it. That is for the producers to decide and they have their work cut out for them." What. A. Tease.
So, while we wait for the official announcement, let's do what Bachelor Nation does best: speculate! Here are all the candidates to be the next Bachelorette.
The Bachelor airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC, with the live finale airing both Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC.