Step Inside Reese Witherspoon's $25 Million Brentwood Home

After two years of renovations with husband Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon has put her Brentwood mansion on the market.

Reese Witherspoon is on the move.

The Oscar-winning actress has listed the home she shares with husband Jim Toth in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood for a cool $25 million, according to Architectural Digest.

The sprawling 10,000 square foot, two parcel, private estate features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, in addition to a stunning entry hall with high ceilings, a formal living room with wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a family room, a huge gourmet kitchen and a stylish home office, according to the listing by Graham Larson of Sotheby's International Realty.

Sitting on 3.1 acres of lush land, the mansion also boasts a full outdoor entertainment area that includes a pool, spa, bar and barbeque area.

The Legally Blonde star and the talent agent—who share 8-year-old son Tennessee, in addition to Reese's daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, and son Deacon Phillippe, 18, from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe—bought the English-Country-style home for $15.9 million back in 2020 and have spent the last two years making renovations, Architectural Digest reports.

 

Reese's big real estate move comes less than a year after the actress-turned-business mogul sold her entertainment company, Hello Sunshine—which produced fan-favorite T.V. shows such as The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere— for almost $1 billion.

Keep scrolling to see pics of Reese's on-the-market home.

BACKGRID/Sotheby's via The Grosby Group
A New Welcome

According to Architectural Digest, one of the major renovations Reese and Jim made to the home was to the entryway, adding marble checkerboard flooring and custom steel and brass handrails on the staircase.

BACKGRID/Sotheby's via The Grosby Group
Work From Home

The stylish home office includes bold blue walls and patterned wallpaper built into the bookshelves.

BACKGRID/Sotheby's via The Grosby Group
Chef's Kiss

The couple remodeled the home's huge gourmet kitchen, which includes a coveted island.

BACKGRID/Sotheby's via The Grosby Group
Living Large

Built in 1993, the home includes a large living room, recently updated with white wood flooring and paint.

BACKGRID/Sotheby's via The Grosby Group
Not Your Traditional Toilets

With 10 bathrooms on the property, everyone in the fam can have their own space.

BACKGRID/Sotheby's via The Grosby Group
Dinner Is Served

The chic, formal dining room would be the perfect place to host a dinner party.

