Step Inside Reese Witherspoon's $25 Million Brentwood Home

Reese Witherspoon is on the move.

The Oscar-winning actress has listed the home she shares with husband Jim Toth in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood for a cool $25 million, according to Architectural Digest.

The sprawling 10,000 square foot, two parcel, private estate features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, in addition to a stunning entry hall with high ceilings, a formal living room with wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a family room, a huge gourmet kitchen and a stylish home office, according to the listing by Graham Larson of Sotheby's International Realty.

Sitting on 3.1 acres of lush land, the mansion also boasts a full outdoor entertainment area that includes a pool, spa, bar and barbeque area.

The Legally Blonde star and the talent agent—who share 8-year-old son Tennessee, in addition to Reese's daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, and son Deacon Phillippe, 18, from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe—bought the English-Country-style home for $15.9 million back in 2020 and have spent the last two years making renovations, Architectural Digest reports.