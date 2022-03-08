ACM Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

It's time for the Country Music Party of the Year!
The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards are taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7. Can't make it to Sin City? No worries! Fans can catch all the action by streaming the big event live on Prime Video starting at 8:00 p.m. E.T. or 5:00 p.m. P.T.
Viewers will want to check it out after working 9 to 5 because Dolly Parton is hosting the ACM Awards along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. In fact, the cohosts will be doing double duty. Not only are they all performing, but Allen and Barrett are also nominated in the Male Artist and Female Artist of the Year categories, respectively.
As for the rest of the nominees, Chris Young heads into the night was the most nods (a whopping total of seven), followed by Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton (each racking up five) and Miranda Lambert (receiving four).
Scroll on to see who took home a trophy and read the full winners list.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
WINNER: Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Famous Friends – Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau
Record Company-Label: Monument Records
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
Song of the Year
"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney
Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp
"Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
Video of the Year
WINNER: "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Lora Criner, Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
WINNER: Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
WINNER: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville