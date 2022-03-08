How It Girls Get Their Perfect Slicked-Back Hair

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether they're at fashion week, going to a pilates class or grocery shopping, it seems like celebrities are always having a good hair day! We wish we could relate.
For months we've been trying to get that off-duty model, slicked-back hair look stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid regularly rep, but it seemed impossible to keep flyaways at bay without overwhelming our locks with an absurd amount of product. That was until our TikTok algorithm came in clutch once again with the answer: the Tancho Tique Stick!
In a now viral video, TikToker Arielle Lorre explains how Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's hairstylist Irinel de León introduced her to the famous Tancho hair pomade, which the models use to achieve their flawless slicked-back hairdos.
Given the stick is sold out on Amazon and has a rather interesting smell, Arielle explains, "If you want the same effect, you can use the Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick. It works just as well and it doesn't smell." As you can imagine, we ordered the stick not even a minute after finishing her video.
Over the past few days, other creators have followed suit, sharing their tips and tricks for sleek hairstyles, many of which also champion the Tigi stick.
If you're feeling inspired to try the slicked-back hair trend, we rounded up the styling products you can use to make every day a good hair day!
Tancho Tique Hair Styling Natural Wax Stick 100g
The viral vegetable pomade stick is sold out on Amazon, but you can currently get it on eBay!
Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick
Surprisingly, this hair stick has not sold out (yet)! Packed with a blend of oil and waxes, it works to create texture while keeping hair in place.
One reviewer on Amazon said, "Just received this a few minutes ago and I'm already in love. I have these crazy baby hairs that always stick up whether my hair is up or down and are especially bad with humidity. I just used it and my baby hairs are tamed. I only briefly put it on and it still holds. It's not very greasy at all and smells really good. 10/10 would recommend."
BestLand Hair Finishing Cream Stick
Thanks to nourishing and hydrating plant extracts, this hair finishing cream stick will help tame flyaways and style baby hairs while you're on the go.
Bumble and Bumble Bb. Sumogel
This alcohol-free gel will help you achieve a long-lasting shiny up-do! It's great for those who don't want a wax-like finish.
INH Quick Slick
Packed with hair-loving jojoba, camellia japonica seed oil and candelilla wax, this hair essence works to tame flyaways without producing a build-up of grease.
OUAI Matte Pomade
Made with multiple hair types in mind, this medium-control finishing paste delivers a long-lasting hold and matte finish. Plus, it has OUAI's beloved Rue St. Honoré scent!
R+Co Pomade Stick
Infused with jojoba esters, castor seed oil and candelilla wax, this popular pomade stick makes it easy to get slicked-back hair that doesn't look greasy. Instead, it works to nourish hair while giving your mane a soft but sleek appearance.
Ready for more game-changing TikTok finds? Check out this viral Pat McGrath lipstick!