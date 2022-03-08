How It Girls Get Their Perfect Slicked-Back Hair

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether they're at fashion week, going to a pilates class or grocery shopping, it seems like celebrities are always having a good hair day! We wish we could relate.

For months we've been trying to get that off-duty model, slicked-back hair look stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid regularly rep, but it seemed impossible to keep flyaways at bay without overwhelming our locks with an absurd amount of product. That was until our TikTok algorithm came in clutch once again with the answer: the Tancho Tique Stick!

In a now viral video, TikToker Arielle Lorre explains how Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's hairstylist Irinel de León introduced her to the famous Tancho hair pomade, which the models use to achieve their flawless slicked-back hairdos.

Given the stick is sold out on Amazon and has a rather interesting smell, Arielle explains, "If you want the same effect, you can use the Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick. It works just as well and it doesn't smell." As you can imagine, we ordered the stick not even a minute after finishing her video.

Over the past few days, other creators have followed suit, sharing their tips and tricks for sleek hairstyles, many of which also champion the Tigi stick.

If you're feeling inspired to try the slicked-back hair trend, we rounded up the styling products you can use to make every day a good hair day!