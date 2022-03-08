Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Set the Gold Standard for Date Night at 2022 ACM Awards

From Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner to Bachelor Nation's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, see the couples who made the 2022 ACM Awards a memorable date night.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 08, 2022 12:30 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCouplesEntertainmentMaren MorrisACM Awards
Watch: Dolly Parton Is Ready to COLLAB With Cardi B & Cher!

We could use a Maren Morris fashion moment! 

Before the 2022 ACM Awards kicked off on March 7, the country singer and her husband Ryan Hurd decided to begin their date night by walking the red carpet outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For the star-studded evening, Maren opted for a tan leather Dior dress with matching heels. As for Ryan, he looked handsome in a brown suit with a white button-down shirt underneath. 

It's about to be a big night for both country artists who are celebrating major nominations. While Ryan is nominated for New Male Artist of the Year,  Maren could walk away with Female Artist of the Year.

The couple's night out comes hours after Maren announced a headlining tour, which will kick off in June. In support of her upcoming album Humble Quest, the singer will hit the road and perform at iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl, the Radio City Music Hall and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

photos
ACM Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion

"Oh how I've missed you," she wrote on Instagram when announcing the news. "I can't wait to see you out under the stars."

For now, Maren and Ryan have a big night ahead of themselves. But they aren't celebrating alone. See more country couples making the ACM Awards an unforgettable date night.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kane & Katelyn Jae Brown
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Jason & Brittany Aldean
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Scheana Shay & Brock Davies
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Caroline & Ian Munsick

Trending Stories

1

ACM Awards 2022: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

2
Exclusive

Are Love Is Blind’s Deepti and Kyle Dating? She Says…

3

YouTube Singer Lil Bo Weep Dead at 22

4

Princess Diana Compared To Kate Middleton In Newly Revealed Portrait

5

Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell Have ACM Awards Date

Latest News

ACM Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

How It Girls Get Their Perfect Slicked-Back Hair

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Set the Gold Standard at 2022 ACM Awards

Exclusive

Where Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Stand After Their Outings

Dolly Parton's Red Carpet Entrance at the 2022 ACM Awards Is Legendary

Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell Have ACM Awards Date

Exclusive

Are Love Is Blind’s Deepti and Kyle Dating? She Says…