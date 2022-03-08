Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Set the Gold Standard for Date Night at 2022 ACM Awards

Watch : Dolly Parton Is Ready to COLLAB With Cardi B & Cher!

We could use a Maren Morris fashion moment!

Before the 2022 ACM Awards kicked off on March 7, the country singer and her husband Ryan Hurd decided to begin their date night by walking the red carpet outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For the star-studded evening, Maren opted for a tan leather Dior dress with matching heels. As for Ryan, he looked handsome in a brown suit with a white button-down shirt underneath.

It's about to be a big night for both country artists who are celebrating major nominations. While Ryan is nominated for New Male Artist of the Year, Maren could walk away with Female Artist of the Year.

The couple's night out comes hours after Maren announced a headlining tour, which will kick off in June. In support of her upcoming album Humble Quest, the singer will hit the road and perform at iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl, the Radio City Music Hall and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.