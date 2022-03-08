Dolly Parton's Red Carpet Entrance at the 2022 ACM Awards Is Legendary

The Queen of Nashville is here to grab her fashion crown.
Before co-hosting the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday, March 7, Dolly Parton stepped out and onto the red carpet in another look that didn't disappoint.
The 76-year-old music legend sparkled and shined in a sequined dress that turned heads for all the right reasons. After all, it's hard to resist those black tassels. She would later pose with Kelsea Ballerini shortly before they were scheduled to take the stage together inside Allegiant Stadium for what is sure to be a special performance.
And if hosting and performing wasn't enough, Dolly was also expected to be honored by the one and only Kelly Clarkson during the live show streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
"Ready to go after @ACMawards Rehearsal," Dolly shared with her 4.9 million followers on Instagram just hours before walking the red carpet. "Tune in tonight only on @PrimeVideo."
It's about to be a Las Vegas trip to remember for Dolly as she returns to host the ACM Awards for the first time since 2000.
While Dolly is asked to have a big role in many award shows, the singer said she looks at every event very carefully.
"I decide what's going on at the time. And if I'm able actually to do it, physically, and if there's things going on in my life...but this time you really try to connect those things," she told Variety. "Everything's about the business, as you know. And of course I have a new book, Run Rose Run, out with James Patterson, and I have written a soundtrack for it, and the book is coming out on the 7th and the album was out on the 4th, so we're promoting that."
And with the show streaming on Amazon Prime Video for the first time, Dolly realizes there are no commercial breaks. Fortunately, she has a little help with co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.
"It's almost like a nerve-wracking thing, to be kind of part of something new and exciting," she said. "Being able to go back to Vegas is fun...It just seemed like the perfect time and the perfect thing to do. I love the ACMs."
The 2022 ACM Awards air Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video.