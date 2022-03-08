See Bachelor Nation's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Date Night at the 2022 ACM Awards

Watch : Rachael Kirkconnell Excited for BF Matt James on "DWTS"

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell can leave the roses at home because they're attending the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Bachelor couple arrived at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, with Matt wearing an all-denim look (and matching bucket hat) and Rachael dressed in a sparking black minidress with fringe hem.

Before getting ready to celebrate the country music party of the year, the pair documented how they'd been enjoying their time in Sin City on social media. From relaxing at the spa and practicing their golf swings to checking out the Las Vegas Strip and dining at the restaurants of Giada De Laurentiis and Wolfgang Puck, Matt and Rachael seemed to have a blast.

In fact, the two have been doing a lot of traveling lately. Just these past two months alone, they've visited Matt's mom in Raleigh, N.C., soaked up the sun in Miami, taken part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland, Ohio, watched some golf at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., toured Italy, revisited the resort where they filmed their season of The Bachelor in Farmington, Pa., and gone skiing in Park City, Utah.