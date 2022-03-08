See Bachelor Nation's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Date Night at the 2022 ACM Awards

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are in Las Vegas to celebrate the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards—a.k.a. the country party of the year! See the The Bachelor couple's red-carpet looks.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell can leave the roses at home because they're attending the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

The Bachelor couple arrived at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, with Matt wearing an all-denim look (and matching bucket hat) and Rachael dressed in a sparking black minidress with fringe hem. 

Before getting ready to celebrate the country music party of the year, the pair documented how they'd been enjoying their time in Sin City on social media. From relaxing at the spa and practicing their golf swings to checking out the Las Vegas Strip and dining at the restaurants of Giada De Laurentiis and Wolfgang Puck, Matt and Rachael seemed to have a blast. 

In fact, the two have been doing a lot of traveling lately. Just these past two months alone, they've visited Matt's mom in Raleigh, N.C., soaked up the sun in Miami, taken part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland, Ohio, watched some golf at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., toured Italy, revisited the resort where they filmed their season of The Bachelor in Farmington, Pa., and gone skiing in Park City, Utah.

photos
The Best ACM Awards Fashion Moments Over the Years

As viewers may recall, Matt and Rachael met on season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired at the beginning of last year. While they didn't get engaged, Rachael did receive Matt's final rose. But as their season was airing, photos of Rachael attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018 resurfaced online.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM

Rachael apologized—writing on Instagram that she "didn't recognize how offensive and racist" her actions were "but that doesn't excuse them"—and Matt confirmed their split on After the Final Rose, telling her, "The work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is work that I can't do for you."

Later that year, Matt and Rachael rekindled their romance. "We just needed our time," Matt told Extra in August, later adding, "There's been a lot of love that's been thrown our way and it's been nice to be on our own lane, doing our own thing and spending a lot of time together."

See more cute couples at the 2022 ACM Awards below.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kane & Katelyn Jae Brown
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Jason & Brittany Aldean
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Scheana Shay & Brock Davies
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM
Caroline & Ian Munsick

