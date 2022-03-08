Grown-ish Is Returning for Season 5 With a Twist

Watch : "Black-ish" Star Yara Shahidi Is "So Ready" for College

We are more than excited-ish about this news!

Black-ish may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to the entire Johnson family. On March 7, Freeform announced that Grown-ish had been renewed for a fifth season.

The twist? Now that the current class is graduating from Cal U, Marcus Scribner is heading over to join his TV sister Yara Shahidi on the Freeform spin-off and will reprise his role as Andre Johnson Jr. as he embarks on his own journey to being "grown."

Zakiyyah Alexander and Black-ish executive producer and showrunner Courtney Lilly will serve as co-showrunners, along with Kenya Barris and Shahidi.

Grown-ish is currently airing its fourth season, and Black-ish is in its eighth and final season on ABC. And though the cast will miss the original series, they're happy with the way it is ending.

Shahidi, who stars as Zoey Johnson, previously said in an E! exclusive featurette, "Walking in saying that we get to close it out in a way that feels good to us and in a way that honors the past eight years of work is such a great opportunity."