See Carrie Underwood Sparkle and Shine on the Red Carpet for 2022 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood looked sensational in a crystal look on the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet. See her dazzling style.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 07, 2022 11:55 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCarrie UnderwoodCelebritiesACM Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

This all-American girl knows how to work a red carpet.

Carrie Underwood graced the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet in a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana dress on Monday, March 7, in Las Vegas, Nev.

The singer rocked a short sparkling dress with a crisscross neckline, paired with a clutch and clear crystal heels. For her glam, Carrie wore her hair down with a sultry smokey eye and a nude lip.

Carrie not only rocked a sensational outfit for this evening, but also nabbed a few award nominations. The "Cowboy Casanova" singer, who is set to perform during the ceremony, is nominated for the sought-after award of Entertainer of the Year, as well as Music Event of the Year, Single of The Year and Video of the Year all for her and Jason Aldean's duet "If I Didn't Love You."

It may surprise fans to learn that "If I Didn't Love You" is Jason and Carrie's first duet together. The dynamic song has racked up an impressive amount of replays: According to Billboard, the romantic track topped off their Country Airplay chart in October.

In October, Carrie took to Instagram to celebrate their number one spot and the song's growing success. She wrote, "Congrats on the country radio #1, @jasonaldean! Thank you for inviting me to be a part of this song, and thanks so much to our fans who have shown it so much love!"

The next month, Jason shouted out the hit's continued success, writing, "What a great way to start this week. So cool to see my duet with Carrie go back to #1 for its third week at the top of the @Billboard chart! This is a first for me and I can't thank her or my fans enough."

With all their nominations, Carrie and Jason may have more to celebrate by the end of the award show ceremony. Stream the show on Amazon Prime Video tonight.
 
 

