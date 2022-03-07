See Carrie Underwood Sparkle and Shine on the Red Carpet for 2022 ACM Awards

Watch : Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

This all-American girl knows how to work a red carpet.

Carrie Underwood graced the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet in a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana dress on Monday, March 7, in Las Vegas, Nev.

The singer rocked a short sparkling dress with a crisscross neckline, paired with a clutch and clear crystal heels. For her glam, Carrie wore her hair down with a sultry smokey eye and a nude lip.

Carrie not only rocked a sensational outfit for this evening, but also nabbed a few award nominations. The "Cowboy Casanova" singer, who is set to perform during the ceremony, is nominated for the sought-after award of Entertainer of the Year, as well as Music Event of the Year, Single of The Year and Video of the Year all for her and Jason Aldean's duet "If I Didn't Love You."

It may surprise fans to learn that "If I Didn't Love You" is Jason and Carrie's first duet together. The dynamic song has racked up an impressive amount of replays: According to Billboard, the romantic track topped off their Country Airplay chart in October.