How Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim's Love Story Outlasted Any Survivor Competition

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Survivors, are you ready for this sweet love story?

While most castaways expect grueling challenges, hidden idols and shocking tribal councils, there's one Survivor element many don't exactly prepare for: finding love.

But that's exactly the outcome Sierra Dawn Anglim and Joe Anglim found after appearing on Survivor: Worlds Apart back in 2014.

"I never in a million years thought I would find love on Survivor," Sierra exclusively shared with E! News. "Even being out there and competing and seeing him, I never ever would have thought he would be the love of my life. If I knew, I wouldn't have voted him out."

For Joe, finding a significant other wasn't on his itinerary either. For starters, being on an island with little supplies isn't exactly the most romantic. And yes, there's a $1 million prize up for grabs that deserves the most focus. At the same time, there was an attraction that couldn't be denied.